PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin announced Monday that he is officially cancer-free.

The results of a PET scan result came back Monday and showed that the cancer had not returned.

Marty went through seven weeks of daily radiation and weekly chemotherapy after being diagnosed with HPV-related cancer near his throat last year. Doctors worked quickly, diagnosing and removing the malignancy from Marty’s neck.

RELATED STORIES:

According to Newsradio 1020 KDKA, Griffin says he still has three months of immunotherapy to increase survivability rates.

Since his diagnosis, Marty has been urging people, especially young children, to get the vaccine to prevent HPV, or the human papillomavirus.

Marty has said he owes his recovery to the men and women at Hillman and the love of his wife, Kristine.