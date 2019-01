PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach and UMass head coach Mark Whipple will reportedly be the next offensive coordinator of the Pitt Panthers.

SOURCE: Former #UMass HC Mark Whipple will be the new offensive coordinator at #Pitt. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2019

Reporter Bruce Feldman had the hiring first.

Whipple was the Steelers quarterbacks coach from 2004 to 2006. He also held the same job with the Cleveland Browns during the 2011-12 season.

From there he was hired as the coach of UMass.