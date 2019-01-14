Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman is facing assault and child endangerment related charges after police said she abused her six-year-old son, who has special needs.

Elena Lovorn, 27, was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting her son, who has autism.

According to Arnold Police, the incident occurred at this home on 5th Avenue in Arnold, where the two lived.

A man who answered the door at the home Monday night told KDKA News “nobody wants to make a statement about anything.”

Neighbor Diane Carter said, “I was shocked when I seen them taking the girl out; she was handcuffs.”

Court papers said a woman who was at the home at the time told police that Lovorn took her son into the bathroom after he soiled his pants. She said she heard the boy screaming. When Lovorn finally opened the door, the witness said the child’s lip was bleeding. He had a swollen black eye, and there were cuts and brushes on his neck. She took photos of the injuries on her cellphone, which she showed to police.

Carter said “my reaction, somebody needs to beat her. Sorry I said that, but that’s what needs to happen.”

Lovorn is jailed on $100,000 bond. She has a hearing scheduled for next week.