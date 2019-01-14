Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHURCHILL (KDKA) — One person has been rescued after a vehicle careened over a hillside along the Parkway East in Churchill during the morning rush hour.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on the outbound side of the road near Exit 80 and Rodi Road.

The vehicle crashed through a guide rail and then over the hillside about 200 feet.

Crews pulled the victim up the hillside on a stretcher. There’s been no updates yet on that person’s condition.

The crash is causing outbound traffic in the area to back-up.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.