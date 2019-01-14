PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for an adventure in one of the world’s great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America’s largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It’s the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world’s largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city’s 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between Pittsburgh and Mexico City in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Flight deals to Mexico City

The cheapest flights between Pittsburgh and Mexico City are if you leave on June 16 and return from Mexico on June 22. Aeromexico (aerm) currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $343.

Aeromexico (aerm) also has tickets at that price point in January. If you fly out of Pittsburgh on Jan. 25 and return from Mexico City on Jan. 29, Aeromexico can get you there and back for $343 roundtrip.

Top Mexico City hotels

To plan your stay, here are two of Mexico City’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.

The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juárez)

There’s also the 4.9-star rated The Four Seasons Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.

Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.

Featured Mexico City food and drink

If you’re looking to snag a bite at one of Mexico City’s many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner’s listings that will help keep you satiated.

El Moro (Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, 42)

One of Mexico City’s most popular restaurants is El Moro, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 17 reviews on Skyscanner.

“Delicious churros,” wrote visitor Claudia. “This tranquil little place serves delicious and crispy churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce.”

Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)

Another popular dining destination is Panaderia Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.

“This is the sister bakery to Rosetta,” wrote reviewer Leila. “It’s a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries.”

Restaurante El Cardenal (Calle de la Palma, 23)

Finally, there’s Restaurante El Cardenal.

“The food was super fantastic here,” wrote Frank. “The wait is pretty long but I can see why.”

What to see and do in Mexico City

To round out your trip, Mexico City offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juárez)

First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.

Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process. From outside, marvel at the building’s white-marble beauty and symbolic sculptures that include an eagle eating a snake.

Callejón Regina

Then, there’s Callejón Regina.

“This is my favorite street in all of Mexico City,” wrote visitor Jenny. “It’s in the area of the historical center, and there are endless restaurants, cafes and bars to choose from all along the street. It’s also a great place to sit and people watch the artsy and eclectic people of Mexico City.”

Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera (Calle Salvador Díaz Mirón S/N)

Finally, spend some time at Kiosco Morisco de Santa María la Ribera, an elaborately designed steel kiosk.