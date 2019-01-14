Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the latest news in an offseason full of turmoil so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they lost one of their most respected coaches to an AFC team on Monday.

Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak accepted the same job with the Denver Broncos, according to report from multiple outlets that originally came from Mike Klis of 9News.

Broncos have agreed to terms with Mick Munchak to be their new offensive line coach, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 14, 2019

The loss on Munchak is a big one for the Steelers, who have boasted on of the NFL’s best lines under his tutelage.

Munchak has held the offensive line coaching position in Pittsburgh since 2014, but his contract was up after the season, allowing the Broncos to poach him. After firing Vance Joseph as head coach after the season, Munchak was a finalist – along with Vic Fangio – for the Broncos head coach opening. Munchak missed out on the job, but Fangio convinced him to join the club anyway.

Before Pittsburgh, Munchak was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-13. He also spent time with the Houston Oilers/Titans organization as an assistant from 1994-2010.

Munchak was a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2001 after a successful career as a lineman for the Oilers from 1982-2003. He attended Penn State and was a first-round pick in the 1982 draft.

