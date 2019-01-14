Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — One of the NHL’s biggest fans was in the house at the Staples Center Saturday night when the Penguins played the Kings.

Worldwide entertainer and artist Snoop Dogg was the pregame DJ for the contest while also dropping the ceremonial first puck.

“Sidney Crosby and @AnzeKopitar were only *a little* starstruck for @SnoopDogg’s puck drop ⭐”

Then Snoop entered the Kings television broadcast booth to try his skills on the mic during the first period.

“The LA Kings had Snoop Dogg in the booth doing play-by-play tonight and it was amazing,”

“Somebody gonna want that moolah.” @SnoopDogg’s play by play on this power play is pure entertainment 💰”

Snoop is a major Kings fan, but is also a fan of the sport and the league in general. Snoop was recently involved with a series of NHL promos that included the proper slang of the sport. He spoke to reporters about the experience during the first intermission.

“I think I could be a hockey analyst” @SnoopDogg brought ALL the goods to Hockey Night in LA 👏”

The Penguins ended up losing the game 5-2 Saturday night. Pittsburgh continues the West Coast road trip Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks.