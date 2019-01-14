PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Forecasters are watching the potential of a possible Nor’easter hammering the East Coast this upcoming weekend, including the Pittsburgh area.

Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the Pittsburgh area will be impacted by several snow chances this week.

“Just remember this is model data, it is not a forecast, it changes run to run,” Smiley said. “There is a chance we could have a big snowstorm over the weekend.”

Here’s what Ron has to say about the upcoming week and potential snow chances.

System #1: The first arrives early on Wednesday morning. This comes in the way of a small clipper low that will drop a small trough through area. When I looked at data this morning it appeared to me the area could expect to see about 1-2 inches of snow. Projected snow totals from models though is showing far less snow than what just the raw numbers were showing. I wouldn’t be too concerned about that if it was just the RPM showing little to no snow on Wednesday. The RPM did horrible for this past weekend’s snow event. The issue is that the EURO is also on board with fairly small snow amounts on Wednesday morning and that has been the model most accurate.

And this is why we don't talk snow numbers this early. potential weekend snow from GFS model cut in half from run to run. Here's what you need to know… Starting on Wednesday there will be an active winter weather pattern. Be prepared. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/Ly7xNqHtKz — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) January 14, 2019

System #2: Expected to arrive sometime after the evening rush on Thursday. This will be a more classic winter weather storm system with wrap around precipitation bringing a chance for some decent snow totals as we head into Friday morning. While it is too early to talk snow totals it appears totals close to what you saw over the weekend will be possible with the ‘Ice track possibly riding along and down I-70. This could cause some additional issues for travelers.

System #3: This one is the one everyone is buzzing about. A big northeaster developing and dropping a lot of snow. Timing at this point looks to be Saturday into Sunday but that can change. Amount looks to be relatively large but once again that’s expected to change. What can I tell you about this system?

Make sure you tune in for the latest as Ray, Jon, Kristen and myself will work hard at keeping you up to date on television and through the KDKA app, you can download that here.