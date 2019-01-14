Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Who is launching a North American tour and it’s coming to Pittsburgh.

The “Moving On!” tour will hit 29 cities between May 7 and Oct. 23.

Singer Roger Daltrey, guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend, guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey will be joined on tour by “some of the best orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.”

The tour will play PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, May 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com.

The Who announce their 2019 Moving On! Tour with all tour dates and full details via the link. What a year it’s going to be! https://t.co/mJyV24FVXK pic.twitter.com/EViV4HBkDo — The Who (@TheWho) January 14, 2019

The “Moving On!” tour is the band’s first time back in the United States since their 2017 Las Vegas residency.

The band will also be releasing a new album later this year. It will be their first album with new songs in 13 years.