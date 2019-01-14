  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, will be here in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

She will be speaking at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary on social justice and push for the end of police brutality.

sybrina fulton 454104012 Trayvon Martins Mother To Speak In Pittsburgh

(Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Her son was an unarmed, black teen who was shot and killed in 2012 by George Zimmerman.

He claimed he was attacked and fired in self-defense. He was charged but later acquitted.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For all the details, click this link.

