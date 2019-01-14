Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, will be here in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

She will be speaking at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary on social justice and push for the end of police brutality.

Her son was an unarmed, black teen who was shot and killed in 2012 by George Zimmerman.

He claimed he was attacked and fired in self-defense. He was charged but later acquitted.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

