GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police are looking for a suspect in a string of thefts from construction sites in Westmoreland County.

According to the Trib, state police are searching for a 47-year-old Fayette County man in connection with the incidents.

They are reportedly happening in the New Stanton and Mount Pleasant areas.

In one incident last week, the Trib reports that tools were stolen from a construction trailer along Mt. Pleasant Connel Road in East Huntingdon.

State Police are asking that anyone with information on the case to call them at their Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.