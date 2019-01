Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday, accused of making a threat at the county courthouse.

Terrence Braun, 26, of Blawnox, is charged with making terroristic threats.

According to sources, Braun walked into the courthouse Monday morning and claimed he had a bomb.

He was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies say they did not find any weapon or bomb on Braun.

