LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – An ambulance driver wept as he was sentenced to six to 23 month in prison in a crash that killed his passenger and another driver.

LNP newspaper reports that 22-year-old Jeffrey Gable told a Lancaster County judge Monday that he never intended to hurt anyone in the 2016 crash. He said “My life has been about helping others.”

Authorities said Gable was driving a non-emergency transport ambulance when he veered into opposing traffic and hit a car head-on, killing his 60-year-old passenger, Doris Waltz of Elizabethtown, and the other driver, 43-year-old Jason Oswald of Manheim Township.

President Judge Dennis Reinaker called it a “very difficult case” for everyone involved

Defense attorney Chris Patterson said his client doesn’t remember the crash but “every time we’ve talked, he’s expressed remorse.”

