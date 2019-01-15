Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A reward is now being offered in the case of missing man from Armstrong County who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day.

According to the Trib, Kenneth Himes’ family and the personal care home that was taking care of him, Passavant Memorial Homes, are now offering a $12,000 reward for information leading to his location.

Himes, 70, was last seen on the night of Dec. 25 on Cadogan Slate Lick Road in South Buffalo Township. He was staying at his brother’s house for the holidays.

He last seen wearing a black winter coat with black pants and a black hat, and is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Himes also has autism and dementia.

Crews have done grid searches, and dive teams combed through a pond behind Himes’ brother’s home, but he has not turned up.

Anyone with information on Himes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Police in Kittanning at (724)-543-2011.