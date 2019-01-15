  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Canton, Horses, Ohio, Stark County Fairgrounds

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man broke into the Stark County Fairgrounds in Ohio and released more than a dozen racehorses, including one that later died after falling through ice.

The 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, inducing panic and drug possession.

Jonathan Ford

(Image Provided)

Police say the man released 15 horses around 5:30 a.m. Monday, telling responding officers that the animals wanted or needed to be free.

The horses ran along city streets and through a neighborhood for hours before they were rounded up.

ohio horses Ohio Man Charged For Releasing Racehorses, 1 Falls Through Icy Lake And Drowns

(Surveillance Image Provided)

One horse fell through ice at Meyers Lake and drowned before it could be rescued.

The president of the Stark County Agricultural Society, which operates the fairgrounds, says the remaining horses were returned to their barn and seen by a veterinarian.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s