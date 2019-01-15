Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two recipes for dips perfect for playoff football-watching parties.

Reuben Dip

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 3 cups

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup Cream Cheese, softened

½ cup Sour Cream

1 cup 1,000 Island Dressing

8 oz Corned Beef, thinly sliced & chopped

2 tbsp Onion, minced

½ cup Sauerkraut, drained

2 tbsp Dill Pickle Relish

2 tsp Caraway Seeds, toasted and ground

½ tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl, except the caraway seeds.

2. Place the mixture into an oven safe bowl or pan. Cover with foil.

3. Place into a 350F oven for 20 minutes.

4. Can be served hot as is or can be chilled, refrigerated then served cold if desired.

5. Serve with toasted rye bread, vegetables, or crackers.

NOTE: If serving this dip hot, it is recommended to top the dip with ½ cup of shredded Swiss cheese before heating in the oven.

Mexican-Style Street Corn Dip

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 3 cups

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup Mayonnaise

2 cups Sour Cream

12 oz Whole Kernel Corn, canned & drained

¼ cup Roasted Poblano Peppers, minced

1 tbsp Chipotle Peppers in Adobo

1 tbsp Garlic, minced

2 tbsp Cilantro, fresh, minced

2 tbsp Green Onions, thinly sliced

1 oz Lime Juice

1 tsp Oregano

1 tsp Dried Chili Powder

1 tsp Ground Cumin

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl.

2. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

3. Serve with vegetables, pretzels, or tortilla chips