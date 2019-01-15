Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A three-month construction project started on Tuesday on Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51), and work on the Parkway could cause delays on Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews are replacing an overpass between the Parkway West (I-376 W) and the West End Bridge.

Drivers should expect lane closures in that area through the spring.

Also, PennDOT announced that there will be restrictions on the Parkway in Findley and Moon Townships on Wednesday and Thursday for guardrail installation and repair work.

The work is being done between the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) interchange and Toll Road 576 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Authorities are urging drivers to plan accordingly.