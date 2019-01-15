Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is raffling off nearly 900 bottles of liquor.
Saturday is the deadline to sign up for the Limited-Release Lottery.
Rare and limited-edition products are up for grabs, including an $800 bottle of straight bourbon whiskey.
For more information, and to register, click this link.
This should be edited. They are not raffling off nearly 900 bottles of liquor. They are raffling off the chance to purchase those bottles. There’s a big distinction between winning a bottle and winning the chance to buy the bottle, and your story implies the former rather than the latter.