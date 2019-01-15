  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is raffling off nearly 900 bottles of liquor.

Saturday is the deadline to sign up for the Limited-Release Lottery.

Rare and limited-edition products are up for grabs, including an $800 bottle of straight bourbon whiskey.

For more information, and to register, click this link.

  1. Michael Anthony says:
    January 15, 2019 at 3:05 PM

    This should be edited. They are not raffling off nearly 900 bottles of liquor. They are raffling off the chance to purchase those bottles. There’s a big distinction between winning a bottle and winning the chance to buy the bottle, and your story implies the former rather than the latter.

