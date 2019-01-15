  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Domestic Violence, Domestic Violence Unit, Kym Gable, Local TV, Women's Center & Shelter Of Greater Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police received a $500,000 grant to set up a new unit that will focus solely on domestic violence.

Police will be using the money from the Nina Baldwin Fisher Foundation, something Mayor Bill Peduto says will help victims is desperate need of help.

domestic violence Pittsburgh Police Receive $500K Grant For New Domestic Violence Unit

Photo Credit: KDKA

Pittsburgh is like so many other metro areas across the country, where domestic violence calls are among the most frequent and most dangerous for officers. The victims are also some of the most vulnerable and helpless.

The city’s new domestic violence unit will have more resources to support the victims of domestic violence, including witnesses and those who file for protection from abuse.

protection from abuse Pittsburgh Police Receive $500K Grant For New Domestic Violence Unit

Photo Credit: KDKA

“The new domestic violence unit in the City of Pittsburgh Police is going to have not just existing domestic violence detective, but also three additional staff,” said Nicole Molinaro of the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. “We are very excited for what’s really needed to be able to properly investigate domestic violence cases and do follow-up as well.

The Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh is a major part of the plan. Molinaro is president and CEO.

There is also a brand new database being installed to track all the domestic crimes and do the initial follow-ups with the victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s