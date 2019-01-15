Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police received a $500,000 grant to set up a new unit that will focus solely on domestic violence.

Police will be using the money from the Nina Baldwin Fisher Foundation, something Mayor Bill Peduto says will help victims is desperate need of help.

Pittsburgh is like so many other metro areas across the country, where domestic violence calls are among the most frequent and most dangerous for officers. The victims are also some of the most vulnerable and helpless.

The city’s new domestic violence unit will have more resources to support the victims of domestic violence, including witnesses and those who file for protection from abuse.

“The new domestic violence unit in the City of Pittsburgh Police is going to have not just existing domestic violence detective, but also three additional staff,” said Nicole Molinaro of the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. “We are very excited for what’s really needed to be able to properly investigate domestic violence cases and do follow-up as well.

The Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh is a major part of the plan. Molinaro is president and CEO.

There is also a brand new database being installed to track all the domestic crimes and do the initial follow-ups with the victims.