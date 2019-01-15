Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country music band Rascal Flatts was rumored to be involved in the launch of a number of country music-themed restaurants, including one in Pittsburgh, but on Tuesday the band made it official that they were out.

“We licensed the use of our name to a restaurant developer a few years back, but never participated in the ownership or development of restaurants in any way, the band said, in part, in a statement on Twitter.

Rascal Flatts’ restaurants were also supposed to be locations in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

“Because we know you have been looking forward to enjoying our themed restaurants, we wanted to let you know that this project is no longer happening,” the band’s a statement also read. ‘We ended the agreement and do not have a business relationship with the developer.”