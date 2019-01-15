Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Wilkins Township are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in tools from a local Home Depot.

The theft happened on the afternoon of Jan. 11 at the Home Depot on William Penn Highway.

According to police, the suspect filled up a cart with Dewalt brand tools and walked out of the store. Some of the employees asked him to show a receipt, but he refused to stop.

The man got away with $1,500 worth of merchandise.

Police are looking for him now.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Wilkins Township Police at 412-824-0032.