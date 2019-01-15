  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Wilkinsburg

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Officials say the man who was shot Monday night in Wilkinsburg has died from his injuries.

Police were called to Marlboro Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

They found the 30-year-old victim lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified him as Tramaine Solomon from Monroeville.

wilkinsburg shooting 30 Year Old Monroeville Man Shot, Killed In Wilkinsburg

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Detectives were seen putting down several evidence markers, some on the sidewalk and many in the middle of Marlboro Avenue. KDKA even spotted one evidence marker on top of the trunk of a parked car.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

At this time, detectives have not released a motive for the shooting. They’re asking for tips. You can remain anonymous and call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

They also encourage you to reach out to them on social media.

