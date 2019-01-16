AMBER ALERT:Police Issue Amber Alert For 16-Year-Old Marjani Aquil
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Could it be time to change your iPhone charger again?

Perhaps.

Apple is rumored to be replacing chargers with Android cables.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Currently, iPhone users need a lightning cable to charge their phones. It was a switch apple made six years ago. It’s a charging cable that costs around $20. $20 you can kiss goodbye if Apple makes the chargers obsolete.

A new industry report says Apple could be switching to USBC chargers for iPhones. The company has already made the move for its iPad Pro.

The change has its critics, with many users suspecting it’s a company plan to make more money.

There will be benefits, as the USBC should charge your device faster. It is also more universal.

