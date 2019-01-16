PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II says that there have been no trade discussions involving AWOL wide receiver Antonio Brown to this point.

Rooney held his annual “State of the Steelers” interview at team Headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

“For the moment, no trade talks have started for Antonio Brown. Rooney continues to say “no doors have been closed” #KDKA”

Rooney talked about a variety of different topics including the Antonio Brown situation as well as contract talks involving head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rooney said that the organization has still not heard from the superstar wide receiver. Rooney mentioned that he is “disappointed” that Brown had not returned phone calls.

"Art Rooney II tells me Antonio Brown still has not called him back. #Steelers. More tonight 5-6 @KDKA"

“I don’t think [Antonio Brown] was a major distraction to the team up until the last weekend of the season,” Rooney said. “I am not going to sit here and disparage Antonio. You have to remember that he has been one of the most productive receivers in the league for a long time now. He has helped us win a lot of games the last few years. Was it always done the way you like to see it done? No. I wish I could say that I talked to Antonio and understand what he was thinking.”

Steelers insider Ed Bouchette says that Brown did just enough to get his final paycheck for the season.

"Art Rooney said Antonio Brown received his final check despite basically quitting on the team. "He probably did what he needed to do to avoid his last check being voided."

When asked if the team would welcome Brown back if he apologized, Rooney was not so sure.

“We have left everything open at this point,” Rooney said. There aren’t that many signs out there that’s going to happen.”

Rooney says that the team is done subtracting coaches from the current staff and that only outside additions will be made to the staff will be made if there are any moving forward.

"No more coaching changes as #Steelers move forward."

“I have to say that when you miss the playoffs nobody gets absolved, coaches, players, scouts, front office, so I think everybody knows we need to be better, including Mike and there’s no disagreements in the organization about that. We all need to do better,” Rooney said.

Rooney spoke about Mike Tomlin’s job performance during the interview.

“When you miss the playoffs, nobody gets absolved . . . I think everybody knows we need to do better, including Mike,” Rooney said.

"Art Rooney II tells me He has not started negotiations with Mike Tomlin on a contract. He still has two years left. Rooney does tell me he expects to start contract extension talks with Ben Roethlisberger"

Rooney said that the team was trying to keep offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who left to take the same position in Denver earlier this week.

“We tried to keep Mike, we had every intention of keeping him. It’s obviously losing a great football coach, but I understand the reasoning.”

"One on one with #Steelers President Art Rooney II. First Local TV interview tonight 5 and 6 @KDKA"

