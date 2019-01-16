Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Auntie Anne’s started serving breakfast sandwiches at some airports nationwide, including Pittsburgh International Airport.

The breakfast sandwiches that have a sausage, egg and cheese, bacon, egg and cheese and egg cheese version are served on a pretzel bun.

Auntie Anne’s is of course known for its pretzels.

The following airports offer this menu item: