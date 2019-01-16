Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Auntie Anne’s started serving breakfast sandwiches at some airports nationwide, including Pittsburgh International Airport.
The breakfast sandwiches that have a sausage, egg and cheese, bacon, egg and cheese and egg cheese version are served on a pretzel bun.
Auntie Anne’s is of course known for its pretzels.
The following airports offer this menu item:
- Baltimore-Washington International (BWI)
- Dallas Ft. Worth International (DFW)
- Dallas Love Field (DAL)
- George Bush International (IAH)
- Dulles International (IAD)
- LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
- Newark Liberty International (EWR)
- McCarran International (LAS)
- Milwaukee General Mitchell Airport (MKE)
- Philadelphia International (PHL)
- Pittsburgh International (PIT)
- San Antonio Airport (SAT)
- St. Louis Airport (STL)
- Tampa International (TPA)
- Ft. Lauderdale (FLL)
- Oakland International (OAK)
- NW Arkansas (XNA)
- Nashville International (BNA)
- Denver International (DEN)
- Charlotte International (CLT)