PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Auntie Anne’s started serving breakfast sandwiches at some airports nationwide, including Pittsburgh International Airport.

The breakfast sandwiches that have a sausage, egg and cheese, bacon, egg and cheese and egg cheese version are served on a pretzel bun.

Auntie Anne’s is of course known for its pretzels.

The following airports offer this menu item:

  • Baltimore-Washington International (BWI)
  • Dallas Ft. Worth International (DFW)
  • Dallas Love Field (DAL)
  • George Bush International (IAH)
  • Dulles International (IAD)
  • LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
  • Newark Liberty International (EWR)
  • McCarran International (LAS)
  • Milwaukee General Mitchell Airport (MKE)
  • Philadelphia International (PHL)
  • Pittsburgh International (PIT)
  • San Antonio Airport (SAT)
  • St. Louis Airport (STL)
  • Tampa International (TPA)
  • Ft. Lauderdale (FLL)
  • Oakland International (OAK)
  • NW Arkansas (XNA)
  • Nashville International (BNA)
  • Denver International (DEN)
  • Charlotte International (CLT)
