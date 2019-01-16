Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called to Brookline Wednesday afternoon to pull an SUV out of a creek.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Route 51 behind the Red, White and Blue store.

The driver was not hurt, and got out of the vehicle on her own, but the SUV ended up with its front end in the creek.

In addition to police and firefighters, Hazmat crews were called to the scene because there were reports the SUV was leaking fluids into the creek.

Crews were having trouble lifting the SUV back into the parking lot.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.