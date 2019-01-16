AMBER ALERT:Police Issue Amber Alert For 16-Year-Old Marjani Aquil
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KKDKA) – Authorities in New Castle are investigating after a bullet was found on the floor of the junior/senior high school on Wednesday.

School officials notified the resource officer immediately, and he promptly reviewed surveillance footage of the hallway. New Castle Police Officers were also brought in search the school, but no weapons were found.

Following this initial investigation, the New Castle Police Department determined there is no credible threat.

The New Castle City Police Department has assigned additional officers at the school as a safety precaution only. The New Castle Police Department and the New Castle Area School District will continue their investigation.

