Pittsburgh (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about a missing mother of six who vanished five months ago.

Jessica Young was last seen at her home on Apple Street in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood of Pittsburgh in September.

The family has been placing flyers around the neighborhood, and the police have been searching, but no leads.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. If you have any information, it could be worth up to $1,000.