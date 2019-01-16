AMBER ALERT:Police Issue Amber Alert For 16-Year-Old Marjani Aquil
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime Stoppers, Jessica Young, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Pittsburgh (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about a missing mother of six who vanished five months ago.

Jessica Young was last seen at her home on Apple Street in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood of Pittsburgh in September.

jessica young Crime Stoppers: Reward Being Offered For Missing Mother Of Six From Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

The family has been placing flyers around the neighborhood, and the police have been searching, but no leads.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. If you have any information, it could be worth up to $1,000.

crime stoppers Crime Stoppers: Reward Being Offered For Missing Mother Of Six From Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: KDKA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s