PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Inside the hospital, baby Beau Elliott and his mom are doing well.

They were rushed there after baby Beau arrived as his parents were in route to the hospital. They were forced to pull over in the closest parking lot they could find, and dad did the delivery.

One of the most exciting things about childbirth is how unpredictable it is with not just the date, but sometimes the place.

An Allegheny Township couple welcomed their son into the world in a place they would have never imagined.

There was no one more surprised than Ron Acklin when he realized what was happening in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven he helps manage.

“It was about 5:30 this morning. A guy came in and says can you call 911,” said Acklin, 7-Eleven’s Assistant Manager.

The man saw Bobby and Lindsay Elliott had pulled their SUV into the gas station off of Tarentum Road because Lindsay was in labor.

“Roads were icy this morning, so I just figured it was a wreck or a fender bender or something. It wasn’t. It was a baby. That was even better, yes,” said Acklin.

With the help of a 911 operator and the midwife the couple planned to use, who were both on the phone, Bobby delivered his son Beau in the front seat of their SUV.

“Then a police car came, ambulance came, and the baby was already here,” said Acklin.

Baby Beau weighed in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces and is 19 inches long.

His 8-year-old sister Ayva could not wait for his arrival. What a story the family has to tell him when he’s old enough to understand.

Baby Beau is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit right now. The family is expected to be able to take him home on Friday.