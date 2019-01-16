Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have warrants for two men wanted in the thefts of more than $40,000 worth of cell phones.

Dozens of cell phones were stolen from a local department store. The suspects are at large, but perhaps not for long.

The brash cell phone theft took place at a 24-hour Wal-Mart in Frazer Township, and James Jordan, 42, and Jahmir Mitchell, 19, have been identified as suspects.

Jordan, Mitchell and a third unidentified man walked into the Wal-Mart store just before Christmas with a plan.

After a few days of casing the store, they stole several suitcases. But that was just the beginning.

“They stole nearly $41,000 in Apple iPhones,” Frazer Township Chief Terrence Kuhns said. “They broke open a secured case inside the Wal-Mart store, took two suitcases and placed the stolen iPhones in the suitcases and fled.

Kuhns said police missed the fleeing suspects by just a few moments. He explained that as the suspects fled to a waiting car, they were confronted by a Wal-Mart employee and left something of value behind – another suitcase full of Apple watches.

“Fortunately we were able to obtain the registration plates from the vehicles that the suspects utilized,” Kuhns said. “That gave us our initial leads which got the investigation started. Slowly but surely we were able to identify two of the three suspects.”

The suspects have committed similar crimes in at least five other locations, according to Kuhns.