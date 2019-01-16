Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – More trouble for a once popular children’s clothing retailer.

Gymboree is reportedly planning to close all 900 if its stores.

The Wall Street Journal says the company is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week.

The retailer in early December said it was reviewing its strategic options and intended to close its Crazy 8 store locations and significantly reduce the number of Gymboree locations in 2019.

Gymboree first filed for bankruptcy in June 2017, and quickly closed 375 of 1,280 stores.