BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — There has been another threat made against the South Butler County School District.

The superintendent says they became aware of the post, made on Snapchat, on Tuesday afternoon.

School police quickly identified the student, who they believe made the threat, and turned the investigation over to state police and the Butler County District Attorney.

They later determined the threat was not credible.

However, the student will still be disciplined.

Last week, the district was put on lockdown after another threat, and the student accused of making that threat, is now facing charges.

Jason Bowen, 18, of Middlesex Township, was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

He is accused of threatening to shoot students at Knoch High School.

Police say Bowen posted a video on Snapchat, in which he was seen shooting a semi-automatic rifle with a caption that read “training for prom walk.”

“My client made a, what is a completely distasteful, inappropriate, obnoxious, insensitive joke. He had no intention to act, there’s no evidence he had intention to act, there’s no evidence before this court at all that he had any intention to act,” said David Shrager, Bowen’s attorney. “Young people often times do foolish things, and he made a very insensitive joke, and it’s not funny.”

Bowen was ordered to stand trial, and he remains held in the Butler County Prison.