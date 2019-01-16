Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County say a man admitted to setting his home on fire late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to a home behind the Washington Furnace Inn along Route 30 in Ligonier Township around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a man was standing outside.

Investigators said he told officials who responded to the scene that he set the fire, but did not say why.

Thick smoke billowed out of the home, and firefighters fought the blaze from the outside for safety reasons.

Police say that man also went to a home across the street and set off a fire extinguisher.

“We don’t have any answers about why he did what he did, we just have the end result of the fire, and obviously, a victim across the street as well due to some of his actions,” said Ligonier Valley Police Asst. Chief Michael Matrunics.

Tanker trucks were brought in to help with the fire fight.

The home will be knocked down.

Meanwhile, the man will face charges in connection with the fire.

