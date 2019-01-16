Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mac Miller’s presence will be felt at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

TMZ is reporting that Mac’s parents will attend the awards show and plan to accept his Grammy for rap album of the year, if he wins.

Mac Miller’s album “Swimming” was posthumously nominated for rap album of the year, his first ever nomination.

The album was released in August, just a month before the Pittsburgh native died of a drug overdose in his California home.

His family has partnered with the Pittsburgh Foundation to establish a Mac Miller Circles fun. The charity has raised more than $700,000 to help Pittsburgh’s youth.

Miller was 26-years-old and was an Allderdice High School graduate.