SHARON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who shot and killed her husband after he asked for a divorce has been sentenced to prison.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday 49-year-old Amy Emmett was sentenced to 23 ½ to 52 years in prison for the death of 45-year-old William Emmett.

(Photo Courtesy: Sharon Police Department)

Amy Emmett previously pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and other charges for the 2015 shooting.

Investigators say she shot her husband several times in a parking lot near a hospital where he worked, then shot herself twice in the torso.

William Emmett died at the scene.

Prosecutors say text messages show he had told Amy Emmett he wanted a divorce earlier that day.

Shapiro says the evidence points to rage as the motive.

