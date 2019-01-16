Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kevin Livingood didn’t expected to start his Wednesday morning with a smashed up car with deployed airbags.

“I was driving to work and came up over the hill. As soon as I hit the top of the hill, I just started sliding all the way down the hill and the pole stopped my car,” said Livingood.

After he struck the telephone pole, Livingood said that’s when the tree came down.

“I think the tree was rotted and just the impact of the car hitting it just knocked it over,” said Livingood.

Livingood said he pumped the brakes and veered to the right so he wouldn’t go spinning into the intersection below.

“I was actually more concerned about going in the intersection. There are houses right across the road,” said Livingood.

Two other cars sat nearby, smashed up and mangled.

Brandi Daily was driving her Ford Fusion. She said Cuthbert Street was too icy and started spinning out of control.

“It was happening in slow motion. I did not know what to do,” said Daily. “I was trying to steer and pump the brakes, but my brakes started smelling, and I just stopped. Nothing was helping.”

Daily said the woman driving a Nissan Versa slid down the hill not long after she crashed.

“She hit really hard. Her car was smoking,” said Daily.

A city salt truck came by to treat the road after police say five different crashes happened there.

But the crash has left Livingood frustrated.

“I just paid it off. I was getting used to those no car payments,” said Livingood.

The city’s Public Works Director Mike Gable said the streets were already pre-treated because of the snowstorm we had over the weekend. Salt crews were also standing by, but one thing Gable pointed out, people need to slow down.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

