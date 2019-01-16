WINTER WEATHER:Still Early, But Models Show Possible Big Snow Event This Weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginians have long complained about motorists driving at reduced speeds in the left lane of highways. Now a state lawmaker is doing something about it.

Delegate Gary Howell has introduced a bill that would make it illegal to drive in the left lane of a multilane highway while impeding other traffic.

Howell is chairman of the House committee on government organization. He says in a statement, “it’s time we crack down on these nuisance drivers.”

The bill would make the slow-driving practice a misdemeanor punishable by a $100 fine for a first offense and $200 for each subsequent offense.

Howell says the bill is a matter of public safety as well as driver convenience. He says many interstate accidents occur while motorists are trying to change lanes to get around a slower driver.

Comments
  1. James Walker says:
    January 16, 2019 at 6:07 PM

    Keep Left Except To Pass is a key rule for both safety and efficient traffic flow. And it must be independent of the posted speed limits which are frequently set below the safest levels. If a driver at 76 mph in a 70 zone is caught by a driver going 81 mph, they MUST move over.
    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

