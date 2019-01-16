WINTER ADVISORY:The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect till noon for much of the area.
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges after a head-on crash in Murrysville last week in which police say she was drunk and had beer in the backseat of her car.

According to the Trib, 56-year-old Lane Weiner of Delmont is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and other counts.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Jan. 11 on School Road near Foxwood Court.

murrysville crash Report: Woman Charged In Head On Crash Had 12 Packs Of Bud Light In Her Backseat

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Lori Sperling)

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles after the crash and had to be rescued.

The Trib reports that investigators say they also found two 12-packs of Bud Light and other empty beer bottles on the backseat of Weiner’s car.

Weiner and the man driving the other vehicle involved were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. The man suffered a broken wrist and leg.

The Trib also reports that a blood test showed Weiner’s blood-alcohol content to be 0.098 percent.

Witnesses also told investigators that Weiner appeared to be intoxicated, and, at one point, passed out behind the wheel at an intersection near where the crash happened, the Trib reported.

Weiner is awaiting arraignment on the charges.

