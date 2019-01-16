AMBER ALERT:Police Issue Amber Alert For 16-Year-Old Marjani Aquil
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for 16-year-old Marjani Aquil, who they believe was abducted by her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday night.

An Amber Alert was officially issued at 8:14 p.m.

Aquil, a black female, is 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with long black hair and blonde highlights. She is wearing a grey long-sleeved T-shirt, light blue denim jeans and tan boots.

marani aquil Police Issue Amber Alert for 16 Year Old Marjani Aquil

Marjani Aquil (Photo Courtesy Of Police)

She was last seen at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Glenbrook Drive in Penn Hills.

The suspected abductor is 19-year-old Jermaine Laquay Rodgers. He is a 19-year-old black male who is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and he is driving a red sedan.

jermaine laquay rodgers Police Issue Amber Alert for 16 Year Old Marjani Aquil

Jermaine Laquay Rodgers (Photo Courtesy Of Police)

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 412-473-3705.

