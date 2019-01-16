Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for 16-year-old Marjani Aquil, who they believe was abducted by her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday night.

An Amber Alert was officially issued at 8:14 p.m.

STATEWIDE: Amber Alert. Marjani Aquil, 16; 5'4", 140 lbs., long black hair w/ blonde highlights; grey longsleeve shirt, lt. blue jeans, tan boots. Last seen Jan. 16 ~ 3 p.m. on Glenbrook Dr., Penn Hills, Allegheny Co. Abducted by Jermaine Rodgers, 19. Red Sedan. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/aiIHwFwghJ — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 17, 2019

Aquil, a black female, is 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with long black hair and blonde highlights. She is wearing a grey long-sleeved T-shirt, light blue denim jeans and tan boots.

She was last seen at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Glenbrook Drive in Penn Hills.

The suspected abductor is 19-year-old Jermaine Laquay Rodgers. He is a 19-year-old black male who is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and he is driving a red sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 412-473-3705.

