PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers have released their 2019 football schedule.
The Panthers will play 12 games featuring 11 teams who made it to the postseason in 2018.
The Panthers will host seven games at Heinz Field next season.
They start the season off at home on Aug. 31 against the Virginia Cavaliers, then host the Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 7.
Notable matchups include a showdown with Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 14, and Miami comes to town on Oct. 26.
There will be a Thursday night primetime game featuring the Panthers and North Carolina on Nov. 14.
Here is the full schedule:
Aug. 31: Virginia
Sept. 7: Ohio
Sept. 14: at Penn State
Sept. 21: UCF
Sept. 28: Delaware
Oct. 5: at Duke
Oct. 18 (Fri.): at Syracuse
Oct. 26: Miami
Nov. 2: at Georgia Tech
Nov. 14 (Thurs.): North Carolina
Nov. 23: at Virginia Tech
Nov. 30: Boston College
For more information on the schedule, visit the Pitt Panthers’ website here.