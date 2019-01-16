Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in a recent downtown shooting.

The police want to question a man in connection to a Jan. 7 shooting outside of a bar at Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street. Police responded to the shooting at around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

INVESTIGATION ALERT: @PghPolice detectives want to question this man in connection to a Jan. 7 shooting on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue.

Anyone w information on the identity/whereabouts of the male in these photos is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800. pic.twitter.com/ipJYUgRuyP — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 16, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (412) 323-7800.