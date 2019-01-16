WINTER WEATHER:Still Early, But Models Show Possible Big Snow Event This Weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in a recent downtown shooting.

Photos Courtesy Of The Pittsburgh Police.

The police want to question a man in connection to a Jan. 7 shooting outside of a bar at Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street. Police responded to the shooting at around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (412) 323-7800.

