PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With just a few days to go, models are starting to show what could be a big snow event for the Pittsburgh area over the weekend.

What is known so far, is that someone will be getting a lot of snow this weekend, over a foot of snow can’t be ruled out.

Here’s the latest from Meteorologist Ron Smiley:

If the latest models are to be believed, you can’t cancel out over a foot of snow falling in or just north of Pittsburgh over the weekend.

How confident am I that we will see double digit snow totals? My confidence is still fairly low, but it is growing. While the exact track is not matched from model to model they are almost all showing a big snow potential for some part of Western Pennsylvania.

What we need to see now is consistency from run to run. In a perfect world all the different models would start to align when it comes to where the large swatch of snow develops and where the rain-snow line develops as well. They’re getting closer and that is good to see. The other thing we are watching for is model consistency or the same model over and over again showing nearly the same thing. We aren’t there yet as most data jumped southward overnight.

So what’s the forecast?

From what I have continued to see I think a swatch stretching along northern Allegheny county up through southern Butler county sees large totals of eight or more inches of snow.

I think parts of southern Allegheny county and Washington County just north of I-70 see a mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain that could cause some power outages. The track may change a little bit to the north or the south but at this point it really looks like data is locking on to this area.

That being said this is the point where I remind everyone that this system has not fully formed yet and has not made its way through the Rocky Mountains.

As great as computer forecasting and data has become it is not perfect.

We normally put out a forecast for snow within 48 hours of an event. Things may be a little different this time due to accumulating snow expected on Thursday night into Friday morning. I’d still expect an actual map on Thursday morning with expected snow totals for the region.

Just a heads up the highest tier of possible snow totals may START at 8 inches with a range into double digits.

You’ve been warned…

