PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans of Pittsburgh’s “Randyland” are pitching in after the loss of one of the creators of the North Side attraction.

Randy Gilson and his partner, David McDermott transformed an abandoned Arch Street house into the art display it is today.

Last week, McDermott lost his battle with prostate cancer.

A GoFundMe page wants to raise $10,000 to help a grieving Gilson and keep McDermott’s memory alive.

If you would like to donate, visit the GoFundMe page here.

