WINTER ADVISORY:The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect till noon for much of the area.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with two recipes sure to warm you up on these cold winter days. She’s continuing her easy one-post main dish recipe series.

Creamy Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups vegetable stock (I use the boxed vegetable stock)
  • 2 cups half-and-half
  • 2 small heads broccoli, cut into florets and stems cut into 1-inch pieces (8 to 10 cups)
  • 3 ounces sharp white cheddar, grated (1-1/2 cups)
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • Greek yogurt or sour cream, for garnish (optional for garnishing the soup)

Directions:

  1. In a large pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, 1 minute. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, until it turns golden, 3 minutes.
  2. Add broth and half-and-half and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and add broccoli. Simmer until broccoli is bright green, 4 minutes, then remove four broccoli florets (for garnish) and rinse under cold water. Reduce heat to low and cover partially; simmer until broccoli is tender, 15 minutes.
  3. Using an immersion blender, puree soup in pot. If you do not own an immersion blender, puree the soup in a blender, working in batches. Be very careful as the hot soup will jump up in the blender once you start to puree the liquid. I use a kitchen towel on the top of the blender, to protect any risk of burning my hands. Pour pureed soup into a large bowl. Immediately whisk in cheddar and season with salt and pepper and nutmeg.
  4. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with Greek yogurt or sour cream (if using), black pepper, and reserved broccoli.

Serves: 4

WATCH: Cooking With Rania (Pt. 2) —


 

Pasta e Fagoli

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ pound Italian sausage (sweet or spicy)
  • 1 medium sweet onion, finely chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans Great Northern Beans (do not drain)
  • 1 (15-ounce) can diced Italian tomatoes
  • 4 cups boxed low sodium chicken stock
  • 2 sprigs rosemary, leaves finely chopped
  • 1-1/2 cups Ditalini pasta
  • Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish
  • Freshly chopped Italian parsley, for garnish

Directions:

  1. In a large, deep pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Stir in onion, carrots, and celery and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Season with salt and pepper, then, add in beans (with their liquid), diced tomatoes, chicken stock, and rosemary. Bring to a boil, then, stir in Ditalini.
  3. Reduce heat to medium and cook until pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  4. Serve in bowls garnished with Parmesan and parsley.

Serves: 6

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s