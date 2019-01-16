AMBER ALERT:Police Issue Amber Alert For 16-Year-Old Marjani Aquil
By Jon Delano
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A van loaded with hamburgers from Red Robin pulled up to the Airport Maintenance Facility where burgers, chips and all the fixins’ were transferred to an airport vehicle for delivery to a secured area.

The mission?

Feed TSA agents.

red robin Red Robin Feeds Pittsburgh TSA Agents, Air Traffic Controllers As ‘Thank You’ During Shutdown

Photo Credit: KDKA

“Red Robin really wanted to thank the TSA government workers who continue to work throughout the government shutdown,” Angie Wagner, Red Robin’s catering sales lead, told KDKA on Wednesday. “We appreciate their dedication to the country, and we just wanted to do our part to show that we support them.”

Red Robin says they are delivering 250 hamburgers to TSA agents here and on each of the boxes of hamburgers there’s a personal message of thank you.

Messages like “we appreciate you” and “thank you for your hard work.”

“We have three deliveries going out today — one at 7 a.m., one at 1 p.m., and one at 8 p.m.,” said Wagner.

TSA agents continue to work without pay — and, say airport officials, they have shown up for work as scheduled — not causing the disruption seen at some other airports.

Pittsburgh’s air traffic controllers are being fed, too, and say all unpaid government workers appreciate it.

“It means a lot right now because to be honest with you because we probably don’t feel like our federal government is very appreciative of what we do, so it’s nice to know that there are some public people that do,” said Michael Dalmaso, president of the local air traffic control union.

That’s a good reminder to say thank you to a TSA agent, air controller, or any unpaid government worker.

