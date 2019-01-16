Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II says that linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing his rehab with hopes to play again.

Shazier’s contract is up in March, but Rooney says the team is open to working out a new deal with Shazier in hopes that he can return to the field.

Rooney II talked about Shazier during his annual “State of the Steelers” interviews with the media on Wednesday.

“To the extent that he wants to do that, we’re open to working that out,” Rooney told reporters.