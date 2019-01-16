WINTER WEATHER:Still Early, But Models Show Possible Big Snow Event This Weekend
Filed Under:Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Shazier, Steelers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II says that linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing his rehab with hopes to play again.

Shazier’s contract is up in March, but Rooney says the team is open to working out a new deal with Shazier in hopes that he can return to the field.

Rooney II talked about Shazier during his annual “State of the Steelers” interviews with the media on Wednesday.

“To the extent that he wants to do that, we’re open to working that out,” Rooney told reporters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s