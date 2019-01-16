WINTER WEATHER:Still Early, But Models Show Possible Big Snow Event This Weekend
Filed Under:Gateway School District, Local TV, special education

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local special-needs student showed off some of the things he learned in class this year at the Gateway School District board meeting on Tuesday night.

gateway Special Needs Student Shows Off Moves At Gateway Board Meeting

Photo Credit: KDKA

Jaleel, a sixth grader in the district who has autism, asked the director of special education to dance with him during Tuesday night’s board meeting after he just wrapped up his ballroom dancing class.

“She helped me dance and she helped me practice,” the student, Jaleel, said. “She helped me with everything I needed to dance so I could go to the competition.”

gateway2 Special Needs Student Shows Off Moves At Gateway Board Meeting

Photo Credit: KDKA

“It’s very important to involve all children and I strongly believe for advocating for all of our children,” Heather Bungard, Gateway’s Director of Pupil Services said. “This is a great opportunity to get all of them involved and to participate in all of the activities.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s