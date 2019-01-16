Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local special-needs student showed off some of the things he learned in class this year at the Gateway School District board meeting on Tuesday night.

Jaleel, a sixth grader in the district who has autism, asked the director of special education to dance with him during Tuesday night’s board meeting after he just wrapped up his ballroom dancing class.

“She helped me dance and she helped me practice,” the student, Jaleel, said. “She helped me with everything I needed to dance so I could go to the competition.”

“It’s very important to involve all children and I strongly believe for advocating for all of our children,” Heather Bungard, Gateway’s Director of Pupil Services said. “This is a great opportunity to get all of them involved and to participate in all of the activities.”