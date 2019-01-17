Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PASADENA (KDKA) — A former Pitt Fullback is spreading his school pride to the helmet of one of team’s biggest rivals.

George Aston is participating in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday. One annual tradition is the swapping of team logos between players. Usually the players wear the opposing logos on their helmets during the game.

Aston posted a video to Twitter Thursday afternoon of a Pitt logo placed on a Penn State helmet.

“H2P!”

This may be one of the only times you would ever see this interaction between rivals!