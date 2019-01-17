WINTER STORM:Winter Storm To Bring Major Snow Event To Pittsburgh Area
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:George Aston, NCAA Football, NFLPA All Star Game, Penn State Football, Pitt Panthers Football

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PASADENA (KDKA) — A former Pitt Fullback is spreading his school pride to the helmet of one of team’s biggest rivals.

George Aston is participating in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday. One annual tradition is the swapping of team logos between players. Usually the players wear the opposing logos on their helmets during the game.

Aston posted a video to Twitter Thursday afternoon of a Pitt logo placed on a Penn State helmet.

“H2P!”

This may be one of the only times you would ever see this interaction between rivals!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s