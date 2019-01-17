Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A fight broke out at an area high school and then broke out again on Facebook, where parents saw the action.

Multiple fights involving girls broke out in a hallway and with most teenagers having cell phones, it did not take long for the videos of the fight to surface on social media.

“I was disturbed by what I saw,” said a parent whose child attends Highlands High and who did not want to be identified.

She saw the fight on Facebook.

“I’m shocked, appalled and disturbed by what I saw there. There was multiple fights going on. It just looked like mayhem to me.”

The parent told KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that she was informed that at least one teacher heard the commotion in the hallway and left his classroom before trying to his best to break up the melee.

“I couldn’t even count how many that were going off and the kids screaming. You know, if all this is going off, where is the security?”

In Jan. 2018 an 18-year-old Highlands High School 11th grade male student was arrested by police and charged with attacked the former Highlands School District Superintendent.

I don’t know. I think it’s a real lack of supervision, they just don’t have the right plan in place.”

KDKA contacted officials at Highlands School District and officials have not yet responded.

