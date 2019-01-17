Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (KDKA) — Authorities in Ohio are searching for two missing teenage girls.

The Delware County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Olivia Davidson and 15-year-old Kyla Walters ran away from Lewis Center, Ohio, which is about 20 miles north of Columbus.

Officials believe the girls left their homes late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning in a silver sedan. The sedan may be been a Honda.

Anyone who sees Davidson or Walters or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (740) 833-2800.